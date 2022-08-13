ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

ScanSource Stock Performance

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $33.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.49. ScanSource has a one year low of $27.90 and a one year high of $41.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $837.95 million, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. ScanSource had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $764.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at ScanSource

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ScanSource

In related news, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $714,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $69,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,067,898.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Charles R. Whitchurch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,500 shares in the company, valued at $714,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,800 shares of company stock worth $220,372 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ScanSource by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,003,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in ScanSource by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,890,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,780,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in ScanSource by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,673,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,222,000 after buying an additional 81,055 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ScanSource by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ScanSource by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 690,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,221,000 after buying an additional 75,967 shares during the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ScanSource

(Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

See Also

