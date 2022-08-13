UBS Group Boosts Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Price Target to €21.00

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from €19.20 ($19.59) to €21.00 ($21.43) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RYAAY. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ryanair from €19.00 ($19.39) to €19.20 ($19.59) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ryanair from €20.00 ($20.41) to €19.50 ($19.90) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ryanair presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $49.78.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Price Performance

RYAAY opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.62 and a beta of 1.42. Ryanair has a fifty-two week low of $65.07 and a fifty-two week high of $127.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Institutional Trading of Ryanair

Ryanair ( NASDAQ:RYAAY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 18.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,270,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $981,539,000 after buying an additional 1,722,195 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,685,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $651,353,000 after acquiring an additional 417,273 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,998,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $783,929,000 after acquiring an additional 532,961 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,042,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $406,360,000 after acquiring an additional 254,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryanair by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,923,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,669,000 after acquiring an additional 338,051 shares in the last quarter.

Ryanair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.