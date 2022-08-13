monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $180.00 at Cowen

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.17.

monday.com Stock Performance

Shares of MNDY stock opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 42.31%. monday.com’s quarterly revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.67) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that monday.com will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in monday.com by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in monday.com by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 243,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,765,000 after buying an additional 199,048 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

