monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Raised to $180.00 at Cowen

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $150.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MNDY. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on monday.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Tigress Financial cut their target price on monday.com from $432.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on monday.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on monday.com from $390.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.17.
monday.com Stock Performance
Shares of MNDY stock opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. monday.com has a twelve month low of $85.75 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.37.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of monday.com by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,997,000 after purchasing an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in monday.com by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Noked Israel Ltd raised its stake in monday.com by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 243,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in monday.com by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,765,000 after buying an additional 199,048 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in monday.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,470,000. 76.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on monday.com (MNDY)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.