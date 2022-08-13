SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Price Target Cut to $4.00

SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

SAB Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

SABS stock opened at 1.12 on Thursday. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of 1.00 and a 52-week high of 12.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 1.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SAB Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:SABS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.12 by -0.03. The firm had revenue of 11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 13.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAB Biotherapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SAB Biotherapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 721,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 38,179 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $946,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,521,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SAB Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics Company Profile

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

