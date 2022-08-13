The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $38.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

CG has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded The Carlyle Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $69.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of CG stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $60.62.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,366,310.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 14,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Charles Elliott Jr. Andrews sold 4,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $177,819.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,878.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,292,245 shares of company stock valued at $90,038,061. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,624,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $959,820,000 after purchasing an additional 703,271 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,257,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,082,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,663,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,748,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,419,000 after purchasing an additional 747,040 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

