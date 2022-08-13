StockNews.com Lowers Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Sesen Bio Price Performance

SESN opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.64 million, a P/E ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.59. Sesen Bio has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $6.04.

Institutional Trading of Sesen Bio

Sesen Bio ( NASDAQ:SESN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, analysts expect that Sesen Bio will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 44.1% in the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 413,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 26.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 41.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sesen Bio by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46,718 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

Featured Stories

