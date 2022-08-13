Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Downgraded to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CHTR. TheStreet cut Charter Communications from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $585.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $603.00 to $393.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $629.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $478.12 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $463.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $515.63. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $407.75 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.99.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $8.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $1.98. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 31.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 336,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,624,000 after purchasing an additional 17,163 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 291.5% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 17.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

