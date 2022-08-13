Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Price Target Raised to $48.00

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $44.00 to $48.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CSTL. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.57.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $78.58.

Insider Transactions at Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.51. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 9.81% and a negative net margin of 40.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,814 shares in the company, valued at $9,022,656.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.47, for a total value of $211,628.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 238,059 shares in the company, valued at $6,539,480.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,723 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $102,159.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 328,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,022,656.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,469 shares of company stock valued at $315,049. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,443,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,491,000 after buying an additional 327,359 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,766,000 after buying an additional 13,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,079,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,405,000 after buying an additional 29,372 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.6% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 793,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,606,000 after buying an additional 56,341 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 44.4% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 641,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 197,170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.