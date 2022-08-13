NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target Cut to $250.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. New Street Research upgraded NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $365.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.03.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $187.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.65. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.90.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

