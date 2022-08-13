SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance
Shares of SOPH opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $304.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.
SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS
SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile
SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.
