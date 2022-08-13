SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) PT Lowered to $13.00 at Morgan Stanley

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Performance

Shares of SOPH opened at $4.80 on Wednesday. SOPHiA GENETICS has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $19.80. The firm has a market cap of $304.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.62.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.76 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative net margin of 211.72% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the first quarter worth $16,205,000. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,101,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,441,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after acquiring an additional 796,173 shares during the last quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in SOPHiA GENETICS in the 1st quarter worth about $1,759,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 23.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,086,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 209,160 shares during the last quarter. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

