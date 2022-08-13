ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Raised to “Buy” at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $38.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $29.00.

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of ShotSpotter from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

ShotSpotter Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of SSTI stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $449.25 million, a P/E ratio of -411.07 and a beta of 1.32. ShotSpotter has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.61.

Insider Activity at ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter ( NASDAQ:SSTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $128,550.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,369.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 3,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $111,256.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,665 shares in the company, valued at $15,059,683. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 4,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total value of $128,550.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,821,369.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,063 shares of company stock valued at $276,701 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShotSpotter

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in ShotSpotter during the first quarter worth about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in ShotSpotter in the second quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types.

