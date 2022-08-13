Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Wedbush

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of DSGN stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DSGN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

