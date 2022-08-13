Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Wedbush

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $21.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($1.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Design Therapeutics Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of DSGN stock opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.21 and its 200 day moving average is $15.26.
Institutional Trading of Design Therapeutics
About Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.