Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT Raised to $425.00

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities dropped their target price on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Synopsys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

Synopsys Price Performance

Synopsys stock opened at $385.44 on Thursday. Synopsys has a one year low of $255.02 and a one year high of $386.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $326.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.94, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Synopsys had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total transaction of $16,064,538.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 99,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,884,181.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $14,966,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 129,285 shares of company stock worth $39,219,908. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 57.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1,314.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 12,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after purchasing an additional 11,971 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the second quarter valued at $774,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Synopsys by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 27,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,501,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

