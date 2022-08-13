Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Raised to $137.00 at JMP Securities

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by JMP Securities from $103.00 to $137.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $101.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.63.

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $67.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.23. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $37.59 and a twelve month high of $102.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.73 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 134.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -5.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENTA. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $68,633,000. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $14,146,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,844 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,674,000 after purchasing an additional 183,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,308,586 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,145,000 after purchasing an additional 181,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,428,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

