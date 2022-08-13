STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target Cut to $125.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

STAA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Benchmark raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on STAAR Surgical from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.83.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of STAA stock opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.70. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 12.84%. The company had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth about $2,460,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 25,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,018 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,068 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.