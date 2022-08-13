Needham & Company LLC Increases STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target to $110.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $87.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.83.

STAAR Surgical Stock Up 9.4 %

Shares of STAA stock opened at $111.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day moving average of $70.70. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $81.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total value of $2,012,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

