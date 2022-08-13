Credit Suisse Group Lowers ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $38.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.83.
ALX Oncology Trading Up 11.9 %
Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $81.19.
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.
