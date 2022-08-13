Credit Suisse Group Lowers ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Price Target to $38.00

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $39.83.

Shares of ALX Oncology stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.76. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in ALX Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in ALX Oncology by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

