CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CARG. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of CarGurus from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARG opened at $20.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. CarGurus has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $511.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 20.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,822,526.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the second quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $47,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CarGurus by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

