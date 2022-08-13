Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,209 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 14,799 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 388,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,890,000 after acquiring an additional 122,456 shares in the last quarter. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Price Performance

Shares of OSH stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 3.05. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a one year low of $13.29 and a one year high of $54.14.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Brian Clem sold 40,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 596,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,894,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 96,568 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total value of $1,792,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,796,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,346,789.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Brian Clem sold 40,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 596,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,894,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,168,523 shares of company stock valued at $30,526,325 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OSH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Oak Street Health to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Oak Street Health from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.18.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.