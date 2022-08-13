State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $2.47 Million Stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,301 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,712,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,923,000 after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,355,000 after buying an additional 224,343 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,681,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,569,000 after buying an additional 981,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,277,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,616,000 after buying an additional 1,186,933 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Macy’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,696,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,303,000 after buying an additional 22,839 shares during the period. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Macy’s

In related news, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,991.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Macy’s news, CEO Jeffrey Gennette sold 78,021 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total value of $1,354,444.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,043,715.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Elisa D. Garcia sold 15,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $276,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,484,991.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,878. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Macy’s Stock Up 2.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on M shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of Macy’s to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Macy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of M stock opened at $19.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Macy’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

About Macy’s

(Get Rating)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

