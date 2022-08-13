Insider Selling: Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) COO Sells $198,750.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) COO Brian D. Haney sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $198,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,342,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of KNSL stock opened at $277.70 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.81 and a 52 week high of $284.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.70 and its 200-day moving average is $220.84.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 24.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 186.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

