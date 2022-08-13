Andre J. Fernandez Acquires 40,000 Shares of WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE) Stock

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) CFO Andre J. Fernandez acquired 40,000 shares of WeWork stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,239.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WeWork Trading Up 2.9 %

NYSE WE opened at $5.74 on Friday. WeWork Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $14.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16.

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $815.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.31 million. WeWork’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WeWork Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WeWork in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on WeWork in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WE. SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in WeWork in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,754,567,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $697,270,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of WeWork by 24.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,506,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,205,000 after buying an additional 16,377,610 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of WeWork by 133.1% during the first quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,787,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,471,000 after buying an additional 3,304,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in WeWork during the fourth quarter valued at $21,500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

