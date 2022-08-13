Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Insider Sells $211,875.00 in Stock

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) insider Saul R. Laureles sold 14,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $211,875.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,795. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stem Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $15.58 on Friday. Stem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.05 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on STEM. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Stem from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on Stem from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Institutional Trading of Stem

About Stem

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Stem by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 9,163 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Stem by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 37,659 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Stem in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Stem by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 12,860 shares during the last quarter. 50.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

