Insider Selling: Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) EVP Sells 1,553 Shares of Stock

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 1,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.55, for a total value of $212,062.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,350.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alamo Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ALG opened at $140.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.17. Alamo Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.35 and a twelve month high of $160.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.33. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

ALG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Alamo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alamo Group to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after purchasing an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 602,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,309,000 after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty applications, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

