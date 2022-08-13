Insider Selling: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) Director Dudley W. Mendenhall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $208,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,787.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fox Factory Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $111.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $69.28 and a 52 week high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.10.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

FOXF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 138.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,815,000 after acquiring an additional 402,530 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after purchasing an additional 267,147 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 62.4% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 628,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,531,000 after purchasing an additional 241,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the 1st quarter worth about $17,905,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after buying an additional 146,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.