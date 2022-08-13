Piper Sandler Increases Riskified (NYSE:RSKD) Price Target to $6.00

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RSKD. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Riskified from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Riskified from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Get Riskified alerts:

Riskified Stock Down 1.9 %

RSKD stock opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $961.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.62. Riskified has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $40.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Riskified ( NYSE:RSKD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.59 million. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 20.58% and a negative net margin of 73.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Riskified will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronado Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 4,297,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,081,000 after buying an additional 916,769 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Riskified by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 128.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 4,560,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,248,000 after buying an additional 2,560,273 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Riskified during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Riskified by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 391,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares during the last quarter. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riskified

(Get Rating)

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Riskified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riskified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.