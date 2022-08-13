Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $185.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.99.
Amazon.com stock opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.24.
In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
