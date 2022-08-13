Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $185.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $151.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $187.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $177.99.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $143.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.65 and its 200-day moving average is $134.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Savior LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,085.0% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 237 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,311.8% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 240 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4,540.0% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wells Financial Advisors INC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

