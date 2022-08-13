Insider Buying: Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) CEO Acquires $242,500.00 in Stock

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Get Rating) CEO Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $242,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,293,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, August 12th, Austin Russell purchased 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $270,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Austin Russell bought 25,000 shares of Luminar Technologies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $180,250.00.

NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 15.85 and a current ratio of 11.60. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.70. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.61 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.12.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Luminar Technologies from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,218,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,385,000 after purchasing an additional 304,012 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 303.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 6,038,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,540,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 23.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,623,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,272,000 after purchasing an additional 865,041 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 10.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,500,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after purchasing an additional 329,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Luminar Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,023,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,258,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Components. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

