Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Price Target Cut to $86.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $86.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SWX. Argus upgraded Southwest Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.33.

Southwest Gas stock opened at $77.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.13. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.58 and a 12-month high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

In other Southwest Gas news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $322,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at $852,473.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Lori L. Colvin sold 675 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total transaction of $62,599.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,655.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Debonis sold 3,500 shares of Southwest Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $322,070.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,473.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,578 shares of company stock worth $794,112. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

