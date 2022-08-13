Insider Selling: Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) CEO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $301,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,841,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,328,853.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cytek Biosciences alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $223,800.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $215,000.00.

Cytek Biosciences Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $14.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $28.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Cytek Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 0.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CTKB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cytek Biosciences from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, May 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 93.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cytek Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cytek Biosciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 159,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.95% of the company’s stock.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cytek Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytek Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.