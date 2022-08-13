Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI to $85.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Trupanion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Bank of America cut their price target on Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities cut their price target on Trupanion from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Trupanion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. Trupanion has a one year low of $50.81 and a one year high of $158.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -84.30 and a beta of 2.02.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $266,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,813,130.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Trupanion news, President Margaret Tooth sold 6,907 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $497,442.14. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,154.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $266,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,109 shares in the company, valued at $57,813,130.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,607 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,242. Corporate insiders own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Trupanion by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,862,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,217,000 after buying an additional 30,321 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 3,638,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,590 shares in the last quarter. Aflac Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,072,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

