Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 7,191 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 82.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,191 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT increased its stake in Xylem by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 10,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xylem by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Xylem by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $103.38 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $501,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeanne Beliveau-Dunn sold 600 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $57,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $729,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on XYL. Cowen raised shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.30.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

