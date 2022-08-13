Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other EPAM Systems news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,604.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,973 shares of company stock valued at $21,113,024 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Stock Up 2.1 %

EPAM opened at $444.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $332.45 and a 200 day moving average of $326.95. The company has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a PE ratio of 71.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.