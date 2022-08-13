Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 50 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 10.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 355.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 7,991 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after buying an additional 6,236 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 173,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,436,000 after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

NASDAQ POOL opened at $388.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $324.14 and a twelve month high of $582.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $409.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Pool Announces Dividend

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. Pool’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Pool’s payout ratio is 20.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Pool from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens cut their target price on Pool to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.56.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $387.08 per share, with a total value of $193,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,931,221. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pool Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Further Reading

