Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $125,000 Stock Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,343,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,997,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $1,501,665,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,388,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,521,000 after acquiring an additional 754,483 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,600,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,299,000 after acquiring an additional 647,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,984,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,923,000 after acquiring an additional 73,304 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

Boston Properties Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of BXP stock opened at $90.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.35. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The company has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Featured Articles

