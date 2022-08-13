Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,754,000 after purchasing an additional 641,861 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,590,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after purchasing an additional 409,597 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1,873.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 416,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 395,860 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,087,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,844,000 after purchasing an additional 395,742 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Price Performance

NYSE J opened at $133.00 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.11 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Jacobs Engineering Group Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on J. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

