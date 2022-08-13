Sentry Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Atmos Energy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.5 %

ATO opened at $116.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 49.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

