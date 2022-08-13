Wells Fargo & Company Raises Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target to $21.00

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Bridge Investment Group Stock Up 0.4 %

BRDG stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.12 million and a P/E ratio of 10.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bridge Investment Group has a 52 week low of $13.74 and a 52 week high of $25.61.

Bridge Investment Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridge Investment Group

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. This is a positive change from Bridge Investment Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Bridge Investment Group’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 9,971 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 317.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 26,605 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bridge Investment Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Bridge Investment Group by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bridge Investment Group

(Get Rating)

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Stories

