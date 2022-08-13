Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 153 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $139.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.33.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $140.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $266,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,337.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 282,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $39,571,008.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,916,799.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $266,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,337.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 337,012 shares of company stock worth $47,193,071. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

