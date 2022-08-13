Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 282 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,922,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,422,000 after acquiring an additional 792,133 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,854,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,898,000 after buying an additional 723,275 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Brown & Brown by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 664,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,722,000 after buying an additional 461,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,873,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,895,000 after buying an additional 405,556 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Brown & Brown by 4,167.5% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 361,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,370,000 after buying an additional 352,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.95 per share, with a total value of $98,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,975.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $67.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 18.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

