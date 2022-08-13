Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMC. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at about $57,574,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,172,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,181,000 after buying an additional 591,257 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 173.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,224,000 after purchasing an additional 530,470 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,606,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,956,000 after purchasing an additional 504,221 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,242,000 after purchasing an additional 368,109 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMC stock opened at $72.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.18. The company has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.31 and a 12-month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.90.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

