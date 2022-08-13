Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $76,506.05 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Freshworks Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of FRSH opened at $16.83 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Freshworks

FRSH has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Freshworks to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.23.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

