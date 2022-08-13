Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $76,506.05 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.33, for a total value of $76,506.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Freshworks Trading Up 3.1 %
Shares of FRSH opened at $16.83 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $53.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $16.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRSH. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Freshworks during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Freshworks by 1,141.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 24.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Freshworks
Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Freshworks (FRSH)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.