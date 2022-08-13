CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Sells $82,863.44 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 8th, William Ingram sold 19,096 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $188,668.48.
CCCS stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.
