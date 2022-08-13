CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Director Sells $82,863.44 in Stock

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) Director William Ingram sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total transaction of $82,863.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

William Ingram also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

On Monday, August 8th, William Ingram sold 19,096 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $188,668.48.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

CCCS stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $13.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of CCC Intelligent Solutions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teca Partners LP boosted its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 37.4% in the second quarter. Teca Partners LP now owns 1,300,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 354,195 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 241.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 529,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,875,000 after purchasing an additional 374,781 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $771,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,360,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.71.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.