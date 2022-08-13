Simon Pang Sells 3,000 Shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Stock

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) EVP Simon Pang sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $67,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,768.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Simon Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 26th, Simon Pang sold 6,494 shares of RBB Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $137,997.50.

RBB Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RBB opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $29.08.

RBB Bancorp Announces Dividend

RBB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 35.46%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RBB Bancorp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RBB Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RBB Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,437 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 369,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,684,000 after acquiring an additional 6,953 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 276,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 15,348 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 238,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 63,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 193,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after acquiring an additional 39,936 shares during the last quarter. 36.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on RBB Bancorp to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

