Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Lisa Evoli Sells 1,165 Shares

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lisa Evoli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 15th, Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Lisa Evoli sold 250 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $14,962.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,593,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,390 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,793 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,199 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 65,148 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,942 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.

