Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) EVP Lisa Evoli Sells 1,165 Shares

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) EVP Lisa Evoli sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $65,018.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,412.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Lisa Evoli also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Lisa Evoli sold 900 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total transaction of $50,337.00.
- On Tuesday, May 24th, Lisa Evoli sold 250 shares of Integra LifeSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total transaction of $14,962.50.
Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $57.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.68. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.21 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
Institutional Trading of Integra LifeSciences
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.29.
About Integra LifeSciences
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as asset management software and support, and after-market services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Integra LifeSciences (IART)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.