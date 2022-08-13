Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target Raised to $46.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $30.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

BROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $46.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.34. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $81.40.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). Dutch Bros had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $491,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,219,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,906,850.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 12,000 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $491,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,219,620 shares in the company, valued at $49,906,850.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Gillett purchased 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.29 per share, with a total value of $124,220.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,220.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 206.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 172,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,250 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Dutch Bros by 31.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 54,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $29,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $10,332,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 23.7% during the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

