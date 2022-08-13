Insider Selling: Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Insider Sells $75,020.00 in Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at $838,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Beth Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 8th, Beth Moskowitz sold 773 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total transaction of $33,007.10.

Beyond Meat Stock Performance

Shares of Beyond Meat stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60, a current ratio of 9.08 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.90. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $125.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.08 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 262.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 2,695.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 27,712 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after purchasing an additional 298,321 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 2nd quarter valued at $228,000. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BYND has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $29.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.35.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

See Also

