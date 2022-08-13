Lennart R. Freeman Sells 1,402 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) Stock

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) Director Lennart R. Freeman sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.54, for a total transaction of $72,259.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,320 shares in the company, valued at $738,052.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of Universal stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.57. Universal Co. has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $64.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Universal (NYSE:UVV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $429.82 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Universal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.80%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 3,836.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Universal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

