Citigroup Trims Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Target Price to $7.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Cano Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.80.
Cano Health Trading Up 3.9 %
CANO opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
