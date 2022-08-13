Citigroup Trims Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Target Price to $7.00

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Cowen dropped their price target on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James started coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lowered Cano Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.80.

CANO opened at $5.12 on Wednesday. Cano Health has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,380 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,831,000 after acquiring an additional 593,721 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in shares of Cano Health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,025,000 after acquiring an additional 215,808 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Cano Health by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,596,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,508,000 after buying an additional 1,049,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its stake in Cano Health by 328.8% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 4,988,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,444,000 after buying an additional 3,824,905 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.64% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

