Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Core Molding Technologies alerts:

Core Molding Technologies Price Performance

Core Molding Technologies stock opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $116.58 million, a PE ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 1.99. Core Molding Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $15.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.90.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSE:CMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $90.59 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Core Molding Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Molding Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.